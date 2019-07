United Way President and CEO gets ready to move on

| By

Friday is the last day on the job for the United Way of Roanoke Valley’s President and CEO of the past four years – as she moves to a worldwide platform. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more with Afira DeVries:

7-17 Devries Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear our in-depth conversation with Afira DeVries:

7-17 Afire DeVries Longer Listen-WEB