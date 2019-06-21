Unique fundraiser for Prevention Council involves vintage wedding dresses

A unique way to raise money for the Prevention Council of Roanoke County’s efforts to combat substance abuse: on Sunday wedding dresses – many that have been stored for decades in a warehouse – will be sold “as is” during an event at Black Dog Salvage’s “Stone House” from 2 to 6-pm. Melissa Palmer with Chocolate Paper is one of the organizers: The $5 dollar on Sunday comes with wedding cake samples and yes, chocolate. You can watch Melissa Palmer open one of those storage boxes featuring a vintage wedding dress that will be for sale by visiting the WFIR News Facebook page.

