Two working fires in Roanoke

| By

Two working fires in Roanoke. Officials posted on Facebook that Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched after 3 am this morning to a fire in the 400 block of 8th Street SE. That fire is reportedly under control. Roanoke Fire-EMS is also on the scene of a working fire in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW. No further details are available at this time.