Two teens injured, another two in custody following Roanoke shooting

On April 26, 2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were on a call the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike NW, when they heard shots fired and observed two male subjects running, one holding a firearm. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit with the subjects, but were not able to apprehend them at that time. Almost immediately after officers engaged in the foot pursuit, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the area near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW. Other officers responded to that scene and located two juvenile males who had been shot. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries.

Officers were able to locate the two male suspects in a residence in the600 block of Naho Street NW. Shortly after locating both suspects, they were both taken into custody for questioning. Both were identified as juvenile males. At this time, no arrests have been made. This remains an ongoing investigation, and officers are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.