Two shootings several hours apart in Roanoke overnight

| By

Just after midnight today a Roanoke Police Officer on routine patrol near 22nd Street NW and Loudon Avenue NW heard several shots fired. Then the officer was was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW. Officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and there was property damage to the residence consistent with a shooting. A suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Late last night Roanoke Police were also notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. The adult male victim had injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.