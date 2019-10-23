Two shootings in Roanoke; man and woman hospitalized

| By

Roanoke Police say a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds this afternoon two miles and 10 minutes apart. But it is not yet clear whether the two incidents are related. One victim was found at an apartment complex off Brandon Road, the other across the Roanoke River on the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

NEWS RELEASE: On October 23, 2019 just before 2:00 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. Responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately 10 minutes later, dispatch advised there was another person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue NW. Additional officers headed to that scene and located an adult female with a gunshot wound outside of a residence. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the two shootings are related. No arrests have been made regarding these investigations. Detectives and Forensics Investigators are currently on scene.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.