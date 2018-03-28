Two plant workers expected to fully recover from chemical exposure

| By

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On the afternoon of March 27, 2018, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Pro Chem on Enterprise Drive in the Elliston area of Montgomery County. Emergency responders with Elliston Fire Department, Shawsville Rescue Squad, and the Roanoke Regional HazMat team responded to the scene, as well as the Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator. Two workers who were inside the building, doing routine chemical work, had been overcome by exposure. Emergency personnel were able to remove the workers, conduct decontamination, and then transport the workers to area hospitals. One was taken to Lewis Gale Montgomery, the other to Roanoke Memorial. Both are expected to fully recover. OSHA was contacted regarding the incident.