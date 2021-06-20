Two injured in downtown Roanoke shooting

On June 20, 2021, at approximately 1:31 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE after hearing numerous gunshots. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. The male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke FireEMS. While officers were on scene, they were advised that a second adult male with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It was determined that these injuries were from the same incident.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous