Two displaced by Salem house fire

| By

Press Release: The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 127 Valleydale Avenue this afternoon at approximately 5:10 p.m. Two people were at home at the time of the fire and they escaped without injury. The first units arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire engulfed the rear exterior area of the house and extended into the basement. Firefighters brought the flames under control within ten minutes of the arrival of the first truck. The building did sustain fire and smoke damage,but the interior damage was limited to the basement and did not spread to the first floor.The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental and determined that it was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.Damage to the structure is estimated at $30,000. The two residents were displaced and are being assisted by family.Approximately 19 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) responded to the call.