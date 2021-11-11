Truck overturns, leaks fluids and blocks US 220 in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says northbound US 220 is closed at Henry Road, the result of a tractor trailer accident. Officials say the truck is leaking fluids, and a detour is being set up to reroute northbound traffic. Further details are not yet available.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: 220 NB at Henry Road closed due to tractor trailer accident, leaking fluids. Both lanes closed at this time. Detour being set up. No other information at this time. VSP will be working the accident.