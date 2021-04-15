Today in Roanoke: COVID vaccine clinic, no appointment needed

| By

In a remarkable turn of events, local health officials will provide COVID 19 vaccinations today at the Berglund Center without the need to schedule an appointment in advance. You no doubt know that until quite recently, demand for the vaccines far exceed the available supply. Local Health District Spokesperson Christie Wills says the demand is still very much there – it’s the supply that has changed.

The vaccinations are available today at the Berglund Center from 10:00 to 5:30. Anyone 18 and up who lives or works in the Roanoke Valley area is eligible. This clinic will administer the first of two Moderna doses. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: