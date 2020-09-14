Tickets on sale today for two Project Outside fundraising concerts next month

Tickets are on sale as of noon today for two concerts featuring blues rock band Andy Frasco & the U.N. on October 16 and 17. Its a fundraiser for Project Outside, which is looking to raise $100,000 initially for outdoor parks upkeep. Andy Frasco was scheduled to appear at Go Fest on the same weekend in October but that outdoor festival was canceled due to COVID-19 safety precautions over crowd sizes. Julia Boas with the Roanoke Outside Foundation says individual tickets cannot be purchased – instead there are socially-distanced “party pods” starting at 125 dollars. See Ticketmaster online to purchase a pod.

