Three months after 750k grant, ROA works to attract new service

It has been three months since Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was awarded a $750,000 federal grant to help bring new air service to the region. So far, it has not resulted in any new destinations, but airport officials say this takes time and patience. The grant allows the airport to guarantee revenue, provide free marketing and offer other incentives for new service. WFIR’s Evan Jones has our update:

