There are still VT students living on campus — but not for long

It’s down to the final two weeks of the semester at Virginia Tech, and while almost all students have been home since March, several hundred have remained on campus. There are normally more than 10,000 students staying in university housing, but the number right now is closer to 450. They, too, will soon have to move out at WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

