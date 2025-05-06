Music will be pouring out of the Strand Theatre once again. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us a group of citizens are planning a revival concert which they hope will turn into a movement.

The Strand Theatre was once silent film director Oscar Micheaux’s (MEE-show) home base. From there he distributed movies around the globe. It also hosted musical legends of the time. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports music will once again take center stage at the historical landmark.