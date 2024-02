The Eye Planetarium opens in downtown Roanoke

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is opening its new planetarium called “The Eye” tonight — for a soft opening. Executive Director for the Museum, Mary Roberts Baako describes it.

The Eye will have tickets sold separately when there’s a scheduled show. Hear much more about “The Eye Planetarium” tomorrow during The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News from 6 to 9 am.