Texas Tavern will auction off vintage signs to support Tudor House

Three local businesses – Texas Tavern, Black Dog Salvage and Simply Framing by Kristi – are joining forces to raise money for Tudor House, a new non-profit formed after the suicide of Louis Tudor. Tudor House focuses on suicide prevention, education and support. Three vintage Texas Tavern signs are going up for auction on eBay through next Tuesday. Louis Tudor was the long time owner of Tudor’s Biscuit World and a popular swim coach before taking his own life this past summer. Matt Bullington owns Texas Tavern:

