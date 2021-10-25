Ten digit phone calls on the way in the 540 area code region

We are running out of phone numbers that can use the 540 area code established about 25 years ago. The State Corporation Commission has approved the addition of the “826″ area code to the same region served by “540,” beginning on June 14th 2022. That also means that ALL residents in the 540 area code will be required to dial 10 digits – area code plus the phone number for all local calls starting May 14th, 2022. However 540 residents can starting dialing phone numbers with all ten digits next month on November 13th – if they want to get used to doing that.