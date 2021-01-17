Tech wins on the road

(Hokiesports.com) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On the road, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team scraped past Wake Forest on Sunday night to earn their third straight win and improve to 5-1 in conference play for just the second time since joining the ACC in 2004. The Hokies (11-2, 5-1 ACC) have now defeated the Demon Deacons (5-1, 0-1) for a fifth straight time and earned their fourth consecutive win in Winston-Salem. Mike Young is now 3-0 versus Wake Forest.



Three Hokies reached double-figures in scoring including guards Tyrece Radford (20 points), Hunter Cattoor (13) and forward David N’Guessan (13) which is his career-high. Tech scored 28 points off its bench which marks the eighth time this season the Hokies have had 25 or more points off the bench.