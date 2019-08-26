Taaza/Roanoke Catholic chef finishes second on CNBC’s “Food Sport”

The school chef at Roanoke Catholic – and the head chef at the Taaza Indian restaurant in Grandin Village – recently competed on the CNBC show Food Sport. The program unveiled its “World Food Champion” yesterday following a Creole-style challenge in New Orleans. Roanoke Catholic spokesperson Michael Hemphill also notes that Peter Radjou is a 5-time winner at Roanoke’s BaconFest cook-off. BaconFest is now a fundraiser for Roanoke Catholic; it returns to Elmwood Park on September 21 with bacon tastings and a headliner concert by The Mavericks.

