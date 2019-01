Tax cuts for all or credits for some? Big question before state lawmakers

| By

When the General Assembly reconvenes later this week, one of the major items on the agenda will be taxes. A recent statewide poll show Virginians fully support two different kinds of tax cuts or tax credits, but they become closely divided if it’s one or the other. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

01-07 Tax Cut or Credit Wrap1-WEB