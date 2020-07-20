Taubman’s Sidewalk Art Show will be virtual-only this year

Over the past six decades, the Sidewalk Art Show has become a fixture in downtown Roanoke – and an important fundraiser for what is now the Taubman Museum of Art. Today the outdoor show scheduled for August 15th and 16th was canceled due to pandemic safety concerns – instead it will become a virtual event with art for sale online. The Sidewalk Art Show had already been postponed from late May.

(Taubman Museum release) Over the past six decades, the Sidewalk Art Show has become a beloved tradition for our community, infusing downtown Roanoke with energy, creativity, and excitement. Thousands visit the show each year to peruse the artists’ tents, discover new treasures, and make new friends. Traditions must evolve sometimes, and that’s where we find ourselves with the Sidewalk Art Show this year. Given the current situation with COVID-19, the Governor’s order to limit gatherings, and our commitment to our community’s well-being, the Taubman Museum of Art has made the tough decision to cancel the on-site, physical show scheduled for August 15-16.

But don’t despair! You still will be able to purchase fine art works and support artists, only this year in a virtual form.

Just recently launched, the new Sidewalk Art Show Online Art Sale features a range of works available for purchase, including jewelry, fine art photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Proceeds from the sales benefit both the artists and the Museum, supporting the arts in Roanoke and beyond. You can visit the shop online at shop.taubmanmuseum.org

On August 15-16, you can experience the show in a new way on our website and social media channels. We will connect you with artists through virtual, live experiences such a Q+A’s, demonstrations, studio tours, and more. You’ll get an insider’s peek into the artists’ work spaces, learn about their creative processes, and see the new projects they’re working on. Additional details about this digital experience will be shared soon, so stay tuned!