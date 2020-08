Taubman Sidewalk Art Show is – what else? – virtual this weekend

First it was moved from June until this weekend but like most other events it was canceled due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The Taubman Museum of Art annual sidewalk art show is virtual tomorrow and Sunday, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

