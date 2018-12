Taubman Museum rolls out “Vitality Arts” program

The Taubman Museum of Art has rolled out a new “Vitality Arts” program, beginning with students at Wasena Elementary School and Friendship Retirement. (photos courtesy Friendship) More on the program’s goal – and a first-time get together last week from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

12-17 Vitality Arts Wrap#1-WEB