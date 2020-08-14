Task Force guest speaker says gang activity on the rise locally

| By

Roanoke City’s Gun Violence Task Force met again this morning via Zoom. Among the guest speakers was Dan Duvar with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Roanoke. He says his office is tracking gang activity in the region – including the recruitment of new members younger than high school age. Last Fall the Western District office assembled a task force that includes local law enforcement agencies and school system leaders. Duvar also says an anti-gang education program used elsewhere in elementary and middle schools has had success nationally and in parts of Virginia.

8-14 Task Force#1-WEB