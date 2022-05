Suspect charged in January 10 homicide

Roanoke Police have identified and charged 30 year old Lavon Belcher, of Roanoke, with the murder of Brooks Mullen. That’s in connection to a homicide on January 10 that took place in the 3500 block of Yellow Mountain Road. Mullen was found deceased at the scene. The case went to the Roanoke City Grand Jury this month, when indictments of 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony were issued. Belcher was taken into custody yesterday.