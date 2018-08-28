Suspect arrested for targeting young Blacksburg women

News release: The Blacksburg Police have arrested a 49-year-old Blacksburg man on multiple charges. Joey Landon Ritenour was arrested on Friday August 24, 2018. Ritenour was charged with four counts of Stalking (§ 18.2-60.3) and one count of Breaking & Entering of an Occupied Dwelling (§ 18.2-92). The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into multiple events targeting young women in the community. Ritenour was held in Montgomery County Jail without bond. The department is requesting anyone with information concerning similar incidents to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or anonymously at (540) 443-1423 or by email at CIU@blacksburg.gov.