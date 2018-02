Supervisors weigh in on school safety issues

School safety was on the minds of supervisors in Roanoke County this afternoon at the start of the board’s public meeting, as chairperson Martha Hooker – who is also a teacher – read a prepared statement. Hooker said any improvements to school safety “must be comprehensive and thoughtful.” Hooker also said the Board of Supervisors would work “in partnership” with the county school board and citizens to help make schools safer.

