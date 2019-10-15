Summit View Business Park sees second future tenant break ground

| By

There’s a good chance if you tear open a tube of something powdered and pour it into a liquid it was packaged by Stik-Pak Solutions in Franklin County – which broke ground this morning on a new headquarters facility at the Summit View Business Park on US 220. Its the second company to do so recently. Stik-Pak plans to move into its new 50,000 square foot building by mid 20-20. Its a 14- million dollar project that will eventually double in size and triple its workforce to almost 100. The new Stik-pak jobs created will average about $46,000 a year. Michael Burnette is the economic development director for Franklin County:

10-15 Stik-Pak for web