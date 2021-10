Strongman National Championships bring hundreds of competitors to Salem

More than 300 male and female competitors are coming to the Roanoke Valley for the Strongman National Championship, both competing in different weight classes. Organizers say some of the top performers hope this leads to professional strongman opportunities. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

The Strongman National Championship runs today and tomorrow at the Salem Civic Center. Click here for more event information.