Strawberry Festival also supports Community School

Chances are by now most Roanokers know that the 39th annual Strawberry Festival is taking place at Elmwood Park tomorrow and Saturday. Its a fundraiser for Community School, an alternative education option for those ages 3 to middle school. Director of marketing and development Liz Johnson was live in studio yesterday. She says participation is part of the Community School culture. As for the strawberry shortcakes, sundaes and chocolate-dipped treats this weekend – Johnson doesn’t expect all of them to last until the 4pm closing time on Saturday – so get there earlier. Hear an extended conversation below:

Strawberry Festival May 2019