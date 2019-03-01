State Water Board does not revoke MVP pipeline certification

The State Water Control Board in Richmond did not vote this afternoon to revoke a water quality certification it previously approved for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Opponents say its construction has violated environmental rules hundreds of times. Several people were escorted out of the room after the Board came out of a closed hearing and there were shouts of shame! (see audio clip below) after the unaminous vote not to revoke the pipeline permit. One board member also claimed they did not have the authority to revoke federal permitting for the MVP. Another was concerned about what they saw erosion-wise while visiting the pipeline right of way, while another board member promised “vigorous enforcement” of the requirements MVP agreed to for controlling soil erosion and runoff.

3-1 Water Board