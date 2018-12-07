State sues Mountain Valley Pipeline for “repeated environmental violations”

The Commonwealth is suing the Mountain Valley Pipeline for what are called “repeated environmental violations” in counties that include Roanoke, Montgomery, Franklin, Giles and Craig. Attorney General Mark Herring and the Department of Environmental Quality allege MVP failed to control sediment and stormwater runoff, creating numerous violations of environmental laws and causing unpermitted impacts to waterways and roads in the region. The suit contends the violations occurred mainly during significant rain events over the last year.
From Attorney General Mark Herring: RICHMOND (December 7, 2018)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality today announced the filing of a lawsuitagainst Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC for repeated environmental violations in Craig, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, and Roanoke Counties, particularly violations that occurred during significant rain events over the last year. The suit alleges that MVP violated the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations as well as MVP’s Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification by failing to control sediment and stormwater runoff resulting in impacts to waterways and roads. The suit seeks the maximum allowable civil penalties and a court order to force MVP to comply with environmental laws and regulations. The matter was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) after numerous inspections identified violations at multiple construction sites.
- the State Water Control Law,
- the Virginia Stormwater Management Act,
- the Erosion and Sediment Control Law,
- the Virginia Stormwater Management Program Regulation,
- the Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations,
- the Virginia Water Protection Permit Program Regulations,
- Section 401 Water Quality Certification 17-001 issued to MVP.
- MVP’s Annual Standards and Specifications,
- MVP’s Site Specific Erosion and Sediment Control Plan and
- MVP’s Site Specific Stormwater Management Plans.
- Unpermitted Discharge
- Failure to Maintain and Repair Erosion and Sediment Control Structures
- Failure to Repair Erosion and Sediment Controls within Required Timeframe
- Failure to Apply Temporary or Permanent Stabilization
- Sediment off of Right of Way
- Failure to Install Clean Water Diversions
- Failure to Keep a Daily Log of Activity Documenting Project Activities Related to Environmental Permit Compliance and Corrective Measures Implemented
- Failure to Install Adequate Channel, Flume, or Slope Drain Structure
- Failure to Construct Vehicular Stream Crossing
- Failure to Maintain Access Roads