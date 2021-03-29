State prepares ways to convince the reluctant to get COVID vaccines

The leader of Virginia’s vaccination program says the state is already looking beyond mass clinics and to a time when COVID vaccines will be primarily delivered like most flu shots — by your health care provider or at pharmacies. The emphasis so far has been on vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible — and that’s why the state’s effort to this point has been directed toward mass clinics. But once just about everyone who wants a shot gets one, that emphasis will shift largely to doctors and nurses you already know, largely to convince the “vaccine-hesitant” to get a shot. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: