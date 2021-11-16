State of Lung Cancer report shows gains, areas to work on

| By

Among other observances, November is “Lung Cancer Awareness Month,” and the American Lung Association has just released its fourth annual “State of Lung Cancer” report. The numbers from 2020 show that more people than ever are surviving lung cancer – although survival rates are “significantly lower” for most communities of color. Aleks Casper is Director of Advocacy for the ALA – so how did Virginia do in the latest “State of Lung Cancer” report? Casper says annual report, culled from various data sources, is distributed to health care officials and is available to the public on the lung.org website.

Click here for State of Lung Cancer Report 2021