State of Botetourt County is good says supervisor

| By

Botetourt County Supervisor Dr. Richard Bailey delivered the State of the County Address this morning at the Greenfield Center, when he said more broadband installation underway with the help of state grants will be a key to future growth. A new circuit courthouse and history museum in Fincastle, enhanced library & recreation programs and a new 26-mile scenic trail that has one end in Eagle Rock are among the upcoming highlights for Botetourt County in 2023.