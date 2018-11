As voting machines are moved into place today, are they secure?

| By

Elections officials will be busy today preparing for tomorrow’s voting. It involves moving all the moving all the voting equipment into place — and keeping it secure. They say with all Virginia localities now back to using paper-based voting recording systems, there is no chance that any outside person or body can hack into the voting machines. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-05 Election Preps Wrap1-WEB