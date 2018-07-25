Star City Playhouse launches “Munchtime” brown bag series

| By

Star City Playhouse in Vinton is calling its new regular series of staged play readings “Munch-time” – and it debuts at the Vinton theater on South Pollard Street tomorrow at noon. Star City co-founder Karon Sue Semones Ferguson says Munchtime is patterned after the brown-bag Centerpieces series that Mill Mountain Theatre has staged at the lunch hour. Excerpts from her play Kin Folks, adapted from a series of short stories, will be read by actors at tomorrow’s free Munchtime. Ferguson hopes those that attend the half hour event will want to come back and see some of Star City’s regular productions – including “Cactus Flower” starting August 10th.

7-25 Munchtime