Sportsbook releases odds for Washington’s new name finalist

| By

A prominent sportsbook has released betting odds for the names reportedly being considered as a finalist for the NFL team in Washington. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

Here are the odds to become the Washington Football Team’s new name from DraftKings Sportsbook (for entertainment purposes only):

Commanders +140

Admirals +160

WFT +400

Red Hogs +600

Armada +700

Defenders +1100

Brigade +1200

Presidents +1500