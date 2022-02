Southern Trust donates time, equipment to volunteer fire department

| By

The Upper Craig Creek Volunteer Fire Department has a new water heater and water treatment system for their station house – courtesy of Southern Trust Home Services. Owner Ted Puzio says a Southern Trust employee who also volunteers for the fire department suggested the water system makeover that was worth 3000 dollars or more. Puzio said the Upper Craig Creek station’s water quality was so poor they couldn’t hold on-site fundraising events that often help keep volunteer fire departments afloat.