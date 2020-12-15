Snow, sleet and ice on the way; Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday

| By

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

A complex low pressure system will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across portions of the Mid Atlantic on Wednesday. Temperatures will be at or below freezing early Wednesday morning due to cold air trapped against the Blue Ridge. Meanwhile, warmer air aloft will advance northward overtop of the cold air to bring wintry mixed precipitation. The system is expected to exit the region by Wednesday evening.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.