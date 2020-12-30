Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

| By

Princess Blanding the sister of Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis, announced her candidacy for next year’s gubernatorial race. Earlier this month, Blanding denounced Governor Northam and lawmakers as they signed legislation named after Peters that requires a greater mental health component in future police responses.

12-30 Blanding Sound WEB

Blanding, who running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party, says the bill didn’t go far enough