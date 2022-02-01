Shooting on Hanover Avenue in NW Roanoke

On February 1 (today) at approximately 1:40 p.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. Details about what led up to this incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.