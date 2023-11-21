Shooting last night leaves one man with serious gunshot wound

(from Roanoke PD) On November 20 at approximately 8:20 p.m., a Roanoke Police Officer was working at the intersection of 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW when they heard several gunshots nearby. The officer responded to the 700 block of 29th Street NW where they located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. The officer and additional responding units immediately begin rendering aid to the victim until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While on scene, officers located another victim, an adult female with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, inside a residence in the immediate area. Roanoke Fire-EMS also transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that a physical altercation between the male victim and another individual led to the shooting. It appears the suspect and victim are known to one another and this is an isolated incident.