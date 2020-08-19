Shooting incident near McDonald’s on Williamson Road today

On August 19, 2020 just before 2:30pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired with possible injuries at a business in the 700 block of Williamson Road NE. Responding officers located two adult males with gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Details on what lead up to the incident are limited at this time. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.