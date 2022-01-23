Shooting in NW Roanoke last night

(from Roanoke PD) On January 22, 2022 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue NW. As officers arrived on scene, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised that the victim, an adult male, had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Officers on scene located evidence of a shooting outside of a business in the area, but no suspects were located. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. Further details are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.