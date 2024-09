Search for suspect puts schools in secure mode

All Salem City schools went into secure mode this morning as police searched for a suspect who committed a crime in Roanoke County. The lockdown started around 9:30 a.m. and will stay in place until authorities deem the area safe. Salem City Police, alongside Roanoke County Police, are searching with support from state and Roanoke City officers. The investigation is focused near Mountain Avenue in Salem, but police have not released details about the crime.