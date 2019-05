Scott Robertson winner is going places this week

Alexa Pano is no ordinary 14-year-old golfer: the Floridian won the 36th annual Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament for girls 18 and under over the weekend after losing a 2017 playoff and missing the cut last year when the event was cut short by rain. Pano has also qualified for U.S. Women’s Open in South Carolina later this week.

