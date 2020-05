Salem sportswriter weighs in on ESPN Bulls documentary

Salem sportswriter Roland Lazenby has been our guest several times, most recently talking about his book on the late Kobe Bryant. He’s been watching ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary on the Chicago Bulls final championship in the late 90’s, and he weighed in with WDBJ-7. The final first run episode is this Sunday:

