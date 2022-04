Salem Red Sox staff preps for season opener

On Friday the Salem Red Sox open their 2022 Carolina League campaign against the rival Lynchburg Hillcats at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The Red Sox open their season with no COVID restrictions in place, unlike in 2021 when seating was limited. Blair Hoke is the team’s assistant General Manager and Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service. Hoke and Sox General manager Allen Lawrence were live in studio this morning; hear the complete conversation below, watch it on Facebook.